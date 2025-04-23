Left Menu

Actors in the Spotlight: Drug Seizure Case Unfolds in Kerala

The Excise department has summoned Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi for questioning regarding a hybrid ganja seizure. Arrests have been made, including Thasleema Sulthana and her husband, as investigations continue. Chacko was previously detained and released on bail, while Bhasi withdrew an anticipatory bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:12 IST
Actors in the Spotlight: Drug Seizure Case Unfolds in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Excise department has ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal drug activities, summoning notable Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi in connection with a hybrid ganja case. The investigation intensifies with several high-profile questioning sessions slated to uncover the depth of involvement.

So far, authorities have arrested Thasleema Sulthana, known as Christina, and K Feroze for alleged distribution of the drug. Sulthana's husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, has also been apprehended, with evidence pointing towards their links with prominent figures in the industry.

Taking a defensive stance, Chacko, previously detained for alleged drug use, secured station bail after a thorough four-hour interrogation. Meanwhile, Bhasi momentarily sought legal protection by approaching the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail, only to retract the application shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025