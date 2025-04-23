Actors in the Spotlight: Drug Seizure Case Unfolds in Kerala
The Excise department has summoned Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi for questioning regarding a hybrid ganja seizure. Arrests have been made, including Thasleema Sulthana and her husband, as investigations continue. Chacko was previously detained and released on bail, while Bhasi withdrew an anticipatory bail plea.
The Excise department has ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal drug activities, summoning notable Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi in connection with a hybrid ganja case. The investigation intensifies with several high-profile questioning sessions slated to uncover the depth of involvement.
So far, authorities have arrested Thasleema Sulthana, known as Christina, and K Feroze for alleged distribution of the drug. Sulthana's husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, has also been apprehended, with evidence pointing towards their links with prominent figures in the industry.
Taking a defensive stance, Chacko, previously detained for alleged drug use, secured station bail after a thorough four-hour interrogation. Meanwhile, Bhasi momentarily sought legal protection by approaching the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail, only to retract the application shortly thereafter.
