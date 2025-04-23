Fugitive Nabbed: Daring Arrest of Wanted Criminal Vishnu
Police have arrested Vishnu alias Bhagat, a criminal wanted for serious offenses, from Himachal Pradesh. With a bounty of Rs 35,000 on him, Vishnu had evaded capture across multiple states for over a year. He was involved in numerous crimes, including murder and robbery.
A high-profile arrest has been made in Himachal Pradesh, where police apprehended Vishnu alias Bhagat, a notorious criminal sought across multiple states. With a price on his head of Rs 35,000, Vishnu is wanted for a range of severe crimes.
Dholpur Superintendent of Police, Sumit Meharda, revealed that Vishnu was finally captured at a restaurant near Maa Jwala Temple in Kangra. His arrest follows a year-long pursuit by police forces across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Vishnu, notorious for the murder of businessman Jagdish Prajapati and other violent crimes, had been elusive, hiding in regions including Morena and Gwalior. The police continue interrogating him for further details on his criminal activities.
