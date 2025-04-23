Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed: Daring Arrest of Wanted Criminal Vishnu

Police have arrested Vishnu alias Bhagat, a criminal wanted for serious offenses, from Himachal Pradesh. With a bounty of Rs 35,000 on him, Vishnu had evaded capture across multiple states for over a year. He was involved in numerous crimes, including murder and robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dholpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:23 IST
Fugitive Nabbed: Daring Arrest of Wanted Criminal Vishnu
Vishnu
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile arrest has been made in Himachal Pradesh, where police apprehended Vishnu alias Bhagat, a notorious criminal sought across multiple states. With a price on his head of Rs 35,000, Vishnu is wanted for a range of severe crimes.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police, Sumit Meharda, revealed that Vishnu was finally captured at a restaurant near Maa Jwala Temple in Kangra. His arrest follows a year-long pursuit by police forces across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Vishnu, notorious for the murder of businessman Jagdish Prajapati and other violent crimes, had been elusive, hiding in regions including Morena and Gwalior. The police continue interrogating him for further details on his criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025