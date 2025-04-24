Kyrgyzstan’s Human Rights Record Under UN Review at UPR Session in Geneva

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group will examine the human rights record of Kyrgyzstan for the fourth time on Monday, 28 April 2025, in Room XX at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The session, which will run from 09:00 to 12:30 (GMT+2), will be webcast live at UN Web TV.

This review is part of the 46th session of the UPR Working Group, which will take place from 28 April to 9 May 2025. Kyrgyzstan is among 14 countries scheduled for review during this cycle. The delegation from Kyrgyzstan will be led by Mr. Ayaz Bayetov, Minister of Justice.

Background on the UPR Process

The Universal Periodic Review is a unique peer-review mechanism where all 193 UN Member States are subject to the review of their human rights practices every four to five years. Since its inception in 2008, each member state has undergone three prior reviews. The UPR provides an opportunity for each state to declare what actions they have taken to improve human rights and to fulfill their obligations under international law.

Kyrgyzstan’s previous reviews occurred in May 2010, January 2015, and January 2020, making this the fourth such session. During this fourth cycle, States are expected to report on the implementation of recommendations from their prior reviews and highlight recent developments in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Documents Under Review

The UPR Working Group considers three key documents in the review process:

The National Report – Information provided by the Kyrgyz government itself, outlining measures taken since the last review. UN Compilation – Reports from various UN bodies, including the special procedures, treaty bodies, and other relevant UN agencies. Stakeholder Submissions – Reports submitted by civil society organizations, national human rights institutions, and regional organizations.

These documents collectively provide a comprehensive picture of the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The Review Session and Rapporteurs

The troika, or the three rapporteurs appointed to facilitate Kyrgyzstan’s review, includes Cuba, Ethiopia, and Maldives. They will assist in compiling a summary of the discussion and formulating questions and recommendations based on the session.

Representatives from all UN Member States may participate in the dialogue, offering constructive feedback, raising concerns, and making recommendations for future action. A list of speakers and all formal statements made during the session will be made available on the UPR Extranet.

Adoption of Recommendations

Following the review session, the UPR Working Group will adopt its final recommendations for Kyrgyzstan on Friday, 2 May 2025, from 15:30 to 18:00 (GMT+2). During this meeting, Kyrgyzstan will have an opportunity to formally state which recommendations it supports, intends to implement, or rejects.

This final stage is crucial as it marks the beginning of the follow-up process, where the onus is on the State to convert recommendations into action. Implementation is assessed in the next review cycle, creating a continuous accountability mechanism.

Significance of the Review

The UPR process is widely seen as a cornerstone of the UN’s broader human rights architecture. It is credited with encouraging States to improve their human rights practices, engage with civil society, and enhance their transparency and accountability. For Kyrgyzstan, this upcoming review is expected to focus on a range of issues including freedom of expression, gender equality, judicial independence, treatment of minorities, and the right to peaceful assembly.

With heightened global attention on democratic backsliding and human rights repression in parts of Central Asia, this review offers an important platform for Kyrgyzstan to reaffirm its commitment to upholding international standards.