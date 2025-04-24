Call for Protection: Ensuring Safety of Kashmiris Amidst Rising Threats

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are calling for urgent intervention from the central government to mitigate threats against Kashmiris residing elsewhere in India.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has personally reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging rapid action to ensure the safety of Kashmiris. This plea comes amid reports of rising hostility in various regions, including threats from right-wing groups like the Hindu Raksha Dal.

The situation has garnered widespread concern, with People's Conference President Sajad Lone also appealing for government intervention. Both leaders stress the growing incidents of harassment and threats targeting Kashmiri students and traders, underscoring a dire need for protection and prompt response from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)