Left Menu

Call for Protection: Ensuring Safety of Kashmiris Amidst Rising Threats

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to protect Kashmiris facing threats after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. They emphasize immediate intervention to safeguard students and traders against increasing hostility in various states across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:33 IST
Call for Protection: Ensuring Safety of Kashmiris Amidst Rising Threats
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are calling for urgent intervention from the central government to mitigate threats against Kashmiris residing elsewhere in India.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has personally reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging rapid action to ensure the safety of Kashmiris. This plea comes amid reports of rising hostility in various regions, including threats from right-wing groups like the Hindu Raksha Dal.

The situation has garnered widespread concern, with People's Conference President Sajad Lone also appealing for government intervention. Both leaders stress the growing incidents of harassment and threats targeting Kashmiri students and traders, underscoring a dire need for protection and prompt response from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025