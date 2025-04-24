Call for Protection: Ensuring Safety of Kashmiris Amidst Rising Threats
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to protect Kashmiris facing threats after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. They emphasize immediate intervention to safeguard students and traders against increasing hostility in various states across India.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are calling for urgent intervention from the central government to mitigate threats against Kashmiris residing elsewhere in India.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has personally reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging rapid action to ensure the safety of Kashmiris. This plea comes amid reports of rising hostility in various regions, including threats from right-wing groups like the Hindu Raksha Dal.
The situation has garnered widespread concern, with People's Conference President Sajad Lone also appealing for government intervention. Both leaders stress the growing incidents of harassment and threats targeting Kashmiri students and traders, underscoring a dire need for protection and prompt response from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Stance on TSMC: Tax Threats and Semiconductor Expansion
Arrest Made Over Death Threats to French Judge in Le Pen Case
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Threats to Fish Vendors in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park
Japan and NATO Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Global Threats
We face threats along northern, western borders, says Rajnath Singh at TN's Wellington.