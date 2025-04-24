China's Bold Stance on Free Trade Unveiled
Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, affirmed China's commitment to free trade and multilateral trading systems. Speaking at a G20 meeting, he criticized protectionism and emphasized China's dedication to open markets and promoting inclusive economic globalization.
China has reiterated its commitment to free trade and the multilateral trading system, according to Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China. In a statement made in Washington D.C., Pan underscored these policies at a meeting with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
Highlighting the perils of unilateralism and protectionism, Pan declared such approaches as ineffective and counterproductive. He emphasized that these policies serve no one's interests and reiterated China's open market policies.
The country's substantial support for open trade aligns with its goal of fostering inclusive economic globalization, ensuring that China's market remains an integral player on the global stage.
