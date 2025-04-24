Left Menu

China's Bold Stance on Free Trade Unveiled

Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, affirmed China's commitment to free trade and multilateral trading systems. Speaking at a G20 meeting, he criticized protectionism and emphasized China's dedication to open markets and promoting inclusive economic globalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:39 IST
China's Bold Stance on Free Trade Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has reiterated its commitment to free trade and the multilateral trading system, according to Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China. In a statement made in Washington D.C., Pan underscored these policies at a meeting with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Highlighting the perils of unilateralism and protectionism, Pan declared such approaches as ineffective and counterproductive. He emphasized that these policies serve no one's interests and reiterated China's open market policies.

The country's substantial support for open trade aligns with its goal of fostering inclusive economic globalization, ensuring that China's market remains an integral player on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025