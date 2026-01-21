Left Menu

Growth Takes Center Stage in U.S. G20 Leadership Agenda

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the United States will prioritize economic growth during its presidency of the G20 industrialized nations. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bessent emphasized a growth-focused agenda aimed at benefiting both the U.S. and its allies.

Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:07 IST
The United States aims to put growth at the forefront of its agenda as it takes on the presidency of the Group of 20 industrialized nations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared this priority on Wednesday, emphasizing its potential for widespread benefits.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bessent articulated the administration's vision. 'As we assume leadership of the G20, our agenda is one that we wish not just for ourselves, but for all of our allies: grow, baby, grow,' he stated to gathered reporters.

This focus on growth highlights America's commitment to boosting both its own economy and that of its allies, signaling an inclusive strategy for economic advancement on the global stage.

