Crimea: Flashpoint in East-West Tensions

Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014, remains a contentious point in East-West relations. Initially absorbed into the Russian Empire in the 18th century, its status has long been disputed. Recent conflicts have intensified, following the then-outset of Ukraine's pro-Russian president in 2014.

The Crimean peninsula, which came under Russian control in 2014, has become the focal point of strained relations between East and West since the Cold War. Tensions flared recently as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for not acknowledging Crimea's annexation by Russia.

Tracing its dramatic history, Crimea was incorporated into the Russian Empire in the 18th century and was further embroiled in geopolitical power struggles, including the Crimean War of 1853-56. After being part of the Soviet Union, it was handed to Ukraine in 1954, sparking periodic disputes post-1991 Soviet collapse.

The annexation in 2014 marked a significant geopolitical shift, condemned internationally and leading to sanctions on Russia. Despite Russia maintaining its stance, Ukraine's Zelenskiy insists Crimea's sovereignty should be restored militarily and diplomatically. Meanwhile, the region's strategic military importance keeps the conflict intensified.

