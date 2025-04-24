Battle Over Child Care: Canada's Future at Stake Post-Election

As Canadians gear up for the upcoming federal election, the future of the country's child-care system becomes a pivotal issue. Key political contenders, including Liberal Mark Carney and Conservative Pierre Poilievre, hold divergent views on the $10-a-day child-care scheme.

The Liberals aim to fortify the existing system, emphasizing an expansion with 100,000 new spaces by 2031 and improved compensation for educators. Meanwhile, Conservatives advocate a return to market-driven child care, emphasizing parental choice and flexibility through demand-side funding.

Critics caution that the Conservative approach may jeopardize Canada's child-care affordability, mirroring Australia's experience with soaring fees. As the election looms, parents and providers closely watch policy proposals that will shape the sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)