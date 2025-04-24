Left Menu

High-Stakes Operation: CRPF & Chhattisgarh Police Target Maoist Stronghold

In a significant offensive, CRPF and Chhattisgarh police have neutralized three female Naxalites near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation, involving 5,000 troops and cutting-edge technology including drones and satellite imagery, aims to capture Maoist leader Hidma. It's part of a broader strategy to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:37 IST
High-Stakes Operation: CRPF & Chhattisgarh Police Target Maoist Stronghold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alongside Chhattisgarh police, has killed three female Naxalites at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in a major offensive targeting the elusive Maoist leader, Hidma.

Staged over 60 hours, the operation saw close to 5,000 troops deployed from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh to Karregutta hills in Telangana. The assault is spearheaded by the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA units, alongside local police forces and backup teams.

With modern surveillance technology including helicopters, drones, and satellite imagery, the operation forms part of the Union government's agenda to eradicate Left Wing Extremism in India by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025