High-Stakes Operation: CRPF & Chhattisgarh Police Target Maoist Stronghold

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alongside Chhattisgarh police, has killed three female Naxalites at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in a major offensive targeting the elusive Maoist leader, Hidma.

Staged over 60 hours, the operation saw close to 5,000 troops deployed from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh to Karregutta hills in Telangana. The assault is spearheaded by the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA units, alongside local police forces and backup teams.

With modern surveillance technology including helicopters, drones, and satellite imagery, the operation forms part of the Union government's agenda to eradicate Left Wing Extremism in India by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)