Operation Vala Umgodi: Over 350 Arrested in Nationwide Crackdown on Illegal Mining

In a decisive step to combat illegal mining and associated crimes, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a total of 369 suspects as part of its ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi, a nationwide clampdown on illicit mining operations. The suspects, comprising individuals of various nationalities, were taken into custody on a broad range of serious charges, including illegal mining, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of explosives, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Major Seizures in the Northern Cape

A significant portion of the operation’s success unfolded in the Northern Cape province. On 15 April, law enforcement seized 21 unpolished diamonds during a sting operation in Kleinsee, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The momentum continued as, on 21 April, SAPS intercepted a group of five suspects on the R355 road en route to Port Nolloth, where they recovered an additional 39 unpolished diamonds.

Broad Array of Confiscated Items

Beyond precious stones, the nationwide sweep yielded a considerable haul of weapons and vehicles. Police seized:

5 unlicensed firearms

34 rounds of ammunition

15 vehicles, including sedans, bakkies, trucks, and trailers

These seizures are a stark indicator of the scale and sophistication of illegal mining operations across the country.

Provincial Highlights of Operation Vala Umgodi

Free State Authorities made 14 arrests of undocumented individuals in areas such as Allenridge Rock Dam, Meloding Calaria location, and Rathaba Hostel. More than 400 kilograms of gold-bearing material and illicit gold processing equipment were confiscated, underlining the industrial nature of the operations.

Gauteng In a targeted, intelligence-led raid on 19 April at the N12 informal settlement, Crystal Park, the SAPS arrested 15 illegal miners. Items seized included phendukas—devices used to extract gold from ore—and gas cylinders, essential for refining.

Limpopo Police nabbed 10 suspects for illegal mining and immigration violations on 18 April. Notably, two suspects were caught operating an illegal mineral processing site in the Giyani policing area.

Mpumalanga A total of 27 suspects were apprehended in Barberton on 20 April. One of the arrestees was in possession of explosives, while another held live ammunition.

North West The most substantial number of undocumented arrests occurred here, with 104 foreign nationals detained between 10 and 16 April. The arrests took place in the Bojanala sub-districts 1 and 2, covering Brits and Rustenburg. A significant cache of illegal mining equipment was also recovered.

SAPS Calls for Public Support

While SAPS has made significant progress, it acknowledges that the battle against illegal mining is far from over. In a public statement, the police force emphasized the need for continued vigilance and public participation to fully dismantle these dangerous criminal networks.

“While progress is being made, continued vigilance and action are necessary to completely disrupt illegal mining networks. Public cooperation is vital in this regard, and all South Africans are encouraged to report illegal mining activities,” the statement read.

The Operation Vala Umgodi initiative reflects a multi-agency effort, drawing on intelligence coordination, ground operations, and logistical support to stem the growing tide of illegal mining—a problem with environmental, economic, and social ramifications.