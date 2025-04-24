Left Menu

Spain Halts Israeli Ammunition Deal Amid Coalition Pressure

The Spanish government canceled a contract to purchase ammunition from an Israeli firm due to pressure from its junior coalition partner. This decision reflects Spain's commitment to cease weapons dealings with Israel amid its conflict with Hamas. The move has caused tension within Spain's ruling coalition.

In a significant political maneuver, the Spanish government has annulled a contract with an Israeli company to purchase ammunition intended for its police force. The decision, confirmed by a government source on Thursday, comes as a response to mounting pressure from Sumar, the hard-left junior coalition partner.

Spain, having taken a critical stance against Israel's policies in Palestinian territories, had pledged to stop arms sales to Israel. This pledge extended to weapon purchases as of October 2023, yet a contract filed in April was met with fierce opposition from the coalition partner. The contract, valued at 6.6 million euros, involved purchasing millions of rounds from Israel's IMI Systems.

The Interior Ministry highlighted legal advisories warning that canceling the deal could incur full payment liabilities without delivery. However, Spain is adhering to its commitment, citing "public interest" as grounds for contract rescission. Internal disputes over defense spending already strain the government, potentially jeopardizing legislative agendas for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

