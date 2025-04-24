Left Menu

Senior Woman Scammed by Fake US Relative in Mumbai

An 81-year-old Mumbai woman was swindled out of Rs 3 lakh by someone impersonating her US-based relative. The fraud was exposed when attempts to transfer larger sums raised suspicion. A police case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

An 81-year-old woman from Mumbai was deceived of Rs 3 lakh by a fraudster claiming to be her relative residing in the US, a police official has reported.

The victim, who stays with her 60-year-old daughter-in-law and 39-year-old granddaughter, fell prey to the scam after receiving a convincing message on April 4. The message, allegedly from a 'US-based relative', prompted her to save the number as a new contact.

Initially, the impostor requested Rs 1 lakh citing urgent needs, which was sent through NEFT. A subsequent request of Rs 2 lakh followed on April 15. The scam unfolded when larger amounts between Rs 5-7 lakh were demanded, arousing suspicion. Verification from the genuine relative proved the transaction fraudulent, leading to a police case against unidentified individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

