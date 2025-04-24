Odisha Government's Stance Against Infiltrators Post-Pahalgam Attack

Odisha's government is gearing up to tackle the issue of unauthorized infiltrators residing in the state, following directives from Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

In light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals including an Odia native, Harichandan confirms that discussions with the state's chief minister have set the stage for decisive action against such infiltrators, especially from Bangladesh.

The minister condemned the attack, criticizing the actions of Pakistani terrorists in the most severe terms, and assured that the government, both at state and central levels, stands in solidarity with the victims' families.

