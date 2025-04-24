Left Menu

Odisha Government's Stance Against Infiltrators Post-Pahalgam Attack

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the government will take action against longstanding infiltrators in the state. The plan follows a discussion with the chief minister after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including one from Odisha. Harichandan condemned the attack, emphasizing harsh consequences.

Odisha's government is gearing up to tackle the issue of unauthorized infiltrators residing in the state, following directives from Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

In light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals including an Odia native, Harichandan confirms that discussions with the state's chief minister have set the stage for decisive action against such infiltrators, especially from Bangladesh.

The minister condemned the attack, criticizing the actions of Pakistani terrorists in the most severe terms, and assured that the government, both at state and central levels, stands in solidarity with the victims' families.

