CISF Takes Charge at Lengpui Airport: A Boost for Regional Security

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken over security duties at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, replacing the previous arrangement of state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The airport is a crucial component of India's Act East policy, which seeks to boost connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Mizoram's Director General of Police, Anil Shukla, highlighted the significance of the CISF's deployment in enhancing not only the state's security but also the entire northeast region. He noted the increasing trend of contraband trafficking as a challenge that the state police alone could not tackle effectively.

Initially, 121 CISF personnel led by a Deputy Commandant will be stationed at the airport, with plans to increase this to 214 personnel. This strategic move aims to strengthen security across civil aviation facilities nationwide, offering a seamless travel experience while countering threats like terrorism and smuggling.

