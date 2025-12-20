Major Counterfeit Lubricant Factory Busted in Delhi: Key Suspect Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a large-scale counterfeit lubricant oil manufacturing unit operating in the northeast sector of the city. A 41-year-old man, identified as Manish Gupta, was arrested following the seizure of a massive consignment of fake branded engine oil and related manufacturing materials.

The raid, executed on December 18 in Kabir Nagar, uncovered that Gupta was producing and distributing unauthorized lubricant oil under popular brand labels like Castrol, TVS, and Hero. This operation posed severe threats to vehicle engines and unsuspecting consumers, according to the police.

Gupta, lacking proper licensing, was reportedly producing approximately 150 liters daily using locally sourced base oil and additives. The fake products, identified during the raid by a representative from Castrol Ltd., were headed for several states, posing large-scale risks to genuine manufacturers. Further investigations aim to unravel the complete network involved.

