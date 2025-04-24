Police Debunk Suspicions of Kashmiris in Baruipur

The West Bengal Police have dismissed allegations made by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari about suspicious activities by two Kashmiris in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

According to an official statement from Baruipur Police District, the two individuals identified as engineers from Madhya Pradesh, had set up a high-performance wireless network on their rented flat's terrace.

The Police emphasized the detrimental effect of spreading unverified information on social media and urged citizens to report suspicious activities through proper channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)