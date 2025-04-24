Police Debunk Suspicions of Kashmiris in Baruipur
The West Bengal Police refuted claims by Suvendu Adhikari that two Kashmiri individuals were involved in suspicious activities in Baruipur. It was clarified that these individuals are engineers from Madhya Pradesh, exploring business opportunities, including pisciculture, and using a standard wireless network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Police have dismissed allegations made by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari about suspicious activities by two Kashmiris in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.
According to an official statement from Baruipur Police District, the two individuals identified as engineers from Madhya Pradesh, had set up a high-performance wireless network on their rented flat's terrace.
The Police emphasized the detrimental effect of spreading unverified information on social media and urged citizens to report suspicious activities through proper channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Web: Money Laundering Scandal Strikes Madhya Pradesh Transport Department
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Shuchi Upadhyay's Cricket Triumph
Gensol Engineering Commissions Major Solar Project in Jharkhand
Seven Farmers Face Charges for Deliberate Stubble Burning in Madhya Pradesh
Four dead, two critical as SUV falls from bridge onto dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur: Police.