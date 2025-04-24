Tragedy in Jajpur: Missing Child Found Dead in Quarry

A heart-wrenching discovery was made in Jajpur, Odisha, when the body of six-year-old Shivu Rout was found in an abandoned quarry. The child had been reported missing the previous evening.

The local community is shaken and suspicion has been cast on Shivu's father, Bauri Rout, who was recently estranged from Shivu and his mother. Police investigations are underway, with the father being held for questioning based on allegations from the child's maternal uncle.

The situation in the village is tense, with local residents demanding justice. As police work to maintain order, they have deployed additional forces to keep peace while scientific teams continue to collect evidence.

