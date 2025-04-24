Left Menu

Tragedy in Jajpur: Missing Child Found Dead in Quarry

A six-year-old boy, Shivu Rout, was found dead in an abandoned quarry in Jajpur, Odisha. His father is under suspicion and investigation is ongoing. Community tension has risen, prompting police to deploy additional forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching discovery was made in Jajpur, Odisha, when the body of six-year-old Shivu Rout was found in an abandoned quarry. The child had been reported missing the previous evening.

The local community is shaken and suspicion has been cast on Shivu's father, Bauri Rout, who was recently estranged from Shivu and his mother. Police investigations are underway, with the father being held for questioning based on allegations from the child's maternal uncle.

The situation in the village is tense, with local residents demanding justice. As police work to maintain order, they have deployed additional forces to keep peace while scientific teams continue to collect evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

