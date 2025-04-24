Left Menu

India's Bold Response: Water Diplomacy and Terrorism at Crossroads

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praises India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. This move is part of a series of measures against Pakistan, emphasizing India's stand that blood and water cannot flow together, and our zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:27 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed India's decisive move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the country's stance that blood and water cannot coexist.

India unveiled a series of stringent measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of military attaches and the shutdown of the Attari land-transit post, demonstrating the nation's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided on these actions in response to Pakistan's alleged involvement in the attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Dhami emphasized that these bold steps clearly signal India's readiness to counteract any threats.

