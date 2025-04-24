Left Menu

Tourist Attack in Kashmir: Brewing Crisis Between India and Pakistan

A deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir has intensified tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Accusations and counter-statements have followed the incident, with measures like closing borders and suspending treaties escalating the conflict. India accuses Pakistani involvement, while Islamabad demands evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:25 IST
A recent attack on tourists in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley has heightened the volatile relationship between India and Pakistan. The incident has left 26 dead and several injured, further deepening mistrust between the two nations.

India has accused militants with ties across the border of orchestrating the attack, pointing specifically to Pakistani nationals as prime suspects. However, Pakistan dismisses these claims as baseless and questions the lack of evidence provided by India.

In response to rising tensions, both countries have taken drastic measures: shutting their only open land border, suspending a water-sharing treaty, and closing airspace. These actions signify a dangerous escalation in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

