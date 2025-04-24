Tourist Attack in Kashmir: Brewing Crisis Between India and Pakistan

A recent attack on tourists in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley has heightened the volatile relationship between India and Pakistan. The incident has left 26 dead and several injured, further deepening mistrust between the two nations.

India has accused militants with ties across the border of orchestrating the attack, pointing specifically to Pakistani nationals as prime suspects. However, Pakistan dismisses these claims as baseless and questions the lack of evidence provided by India.

In response to rising tensions, both countries have taken drastic measures: shutting their only open land border, suspending a water-sharing treaty, and closing airspace. These actions signify a dangerous escalation in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)