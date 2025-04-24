Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi Arrested in Jal Jeevan Mission Money Laundering Case
Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister, Mahesh Joshi, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to money laundering allegations tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This arrest follows an FIR by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau for irregularities in the water supply initiative.
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in a money laundering case. The arrest is linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, according to officials.
Joshi was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency in Jaipur. This action comes as part of a broader investigation initiated by an FIR filed by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe drinking water through household tap connections in Rajasthan, managed by the state's Public Health Engineering Department, which Joshi oversaw as minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot government. To date, four individuals have been arrested by the ED in this case.
