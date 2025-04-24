Left Menu

Decisive Stand: Uttarakhand Madrassa Board Condemns Terror Attack

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Board has condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling for stringent action against the terrorists responsible. With the attack claimed by a Lashkar-e-Taiba linked group, chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi emphasized the necessity of a decisive battle against terrorism and criticized those misusing Islam's teachings to justify violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:48 IST
Decisive Stand: Uttarakhand Madrassa Board Condemns Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Board has vocally denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, labeling the assailants as 'enemies of humanity'. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi strongly advocated for severe measures against those involved, hoping to set a resolute example deterring future terrorist activities.

The tragic event in Baisaran valley of south Kashmir resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for this atrocity. Qasmi underscored the nation's need to mount a decisive campaign against terrorism.

Security forces have disseminated sketches of three suspects linked to the terror attack and issued a significant monetary reward for actionable intelligence. Qasmi condemned the distortion of Islamic teachings by extremists, which he said tarnishes the global Muslim image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025