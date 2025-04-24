Decisive Stand: Uttarakhand Madrassa Board Condemns Terror Attack

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Board has vocally denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, labeling the assailants as 'enemies of humanity'. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi strongly advocated for severe measures against those involved, hoping to set a resolute example deterring future terrorist activities.

The tragic event in Baisaran valley of south Kashmir resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for this atrocity. Qasmi underscored the nation's need to mount a decisive campaign against terrorism.

Security forces have disseminated sketches of three suspects linked to the terror attack and issued a significant monetary reward for actionable intelligence. Qasmi condemned the distortion of Islamic teachings by extremists, which he said tarnishes the global Muslim image.

