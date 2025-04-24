Escalation in Gaza: Airstrike Hits Police Station, Amplifying Conflict

An Israeli airstrike on a police station in Jabalia, Gaza, claimed at least 10 lives, according to local health authorities. The Israeli military confirmed the strike targeted a command centre used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, attributing civilian use of the area to militant strategies—a claim denied by Palestinian groups.

The Thursday attack raised the day's fatality count to 44, with separate strikes across the enclave. The Gaza Health Ministry reported Durra Children's Hospital in Gaza City non-operational after nearby strikes damaged essential facilities, exacerbating the region's strained healthcare system already crippled by ongoing warfare.

Since the exercise of military action intensified following a ceasefire collapse, Israeli operations have resulted in over 1,900 Palestinian deaths, displacing countless residents. Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to mediate an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas remain unsuccessful, adding to the region's instability after the deadly October attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)