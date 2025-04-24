Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Airstrike Hits Police Station, Amplifying Conflict

An Israeli airstrike in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, killed at least 10 people. The strike targeted a Hamas and Islamic Jihad command centre, leading to multiple casualties. Local authorities reported a total of 44 killed on Thursday due to ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestinian groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:00 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Airstrike Hits Police Station, Amplifying Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a police station in Jabalia, Gaza, claimed at least 10 lives, according to local health authorities. The Israeli military confirmed the strike targeted a command centre used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, attributing civilian use of the area to militant strategies—a claim denied by Palestinian groups.

The Thursday attack raised the day's fatality count to 44, with separate strikes across the enclave. The Gaza Health Ministry reported Durra Children's Hospital in Gaza City non-operational after nearby strikes damaged essential facilities, exacerbating the region's strained healthcare system already crippled by ongoing warfare.

Since the exercise of military action intensified following a ceasefire collapse, Israeli operations have resulted in over 1,900 Palestinian deaths, displacing countless residents. Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to mediate an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas remain unsuccessful, adding to the region's instability after the deadly October attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025