Tragic Loss in New Town: IT Professional Dies in Defense of Partner
An IT professional, Sanket Chattopadhyay, died in Kolkata’s New Town after allegedly being beaten by anti-social elements. He confronted them for molesting his live-in partner. Although two suspects have been arrested, a police investigation is ongoing to apprehend other involved parties.
An IT professional met a tragic end in Kolkata's New Town after confronting a group of individuals who allegedly molested his live-in partner. Sanket Chattopadhyay's unfortunate demise followed a conflict where he attempted to defend his partner, only to be fatally attacked.
Police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the assault on Chattopadhyay. The incident unfolded after a quarrel between him and his partner prompted her to leave their residence, leading to the alleged molestation.
Sanket was beaten with bamboo sticks upon reaching the scene, ultimately succumbing to his injuries at the hospital. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining suspects as part of an ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
