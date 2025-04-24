Wedding Brawl: FIR Filed Against AAP MLA Amid Accusations

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Kadian over allegations of assault on former BJP legislator Surender Singh during a wedding function in Outer North Delhi's Alipur, as confirmed by senior officials on Thursday.

Virender Kadian, serving as the MLA from Delhi Cantonment, robustly denies the claims and accuses Surender Singh of routinely filing false cases against him. The alleged incident occurred on April 20 at a farmhouse on Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, where Singh reportedly attended a wedding.

Police have initiated investigations by recording statements and examining CCTV footage from the wedding venue. Singh alleges threats regarding a case against his son and claims physical and verbal abuse at the event. Kadian describes the accusations as baseless, attributing them to Singh's, inebriated state and contentious history.

