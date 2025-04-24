Left Menu

Wedding Brawl: FIR Filed Against AAP MLA Amid Accusations

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Kadian following an alleged assault on former BJP legislator Surender Singh at a wedding in Alipur. Kadian denies the accusations, suggesting Singh habitually files fake cases. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the incident's sequence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:34 IST
The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Kadian over allegations of assault on former BJP legislator Surender Singh during a wedding function in Outer North Delhi's Alipur, as confirmed by senior officials on Thursday.

Virender Kadian, serving as the MLA from Delhi Cantonment, robustly denies the claims and accuses Surender Singh of routinely filing false cases against him. The alleged incident occurred on April 20 at a farmhouse on Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, where Singh reportedly attended a wedding.

Police have initiated investigations by recording statements and examining CCTV footage from the wedding venue. Singh alleges threats regarding a case against his son and claims physical and verbal abuse at the event. Kadian describes the accusations as baseless, attributing them to Singh's, inebriated state and contentious history.

