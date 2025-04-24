Ministry of Cooperation Unveils NCOL’s Modern Plant to Expand Organic Reach

In a significant development for India’s cooperative and organic agriculture sectors, the Ministry of Cooperation today inaugurated a cutting-edge packaging facility of the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The facility was inaugurated by Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation. This event marks a major milestone in India’s efforts to mainstream organic farming through cooperative structures and innovative technology.

Technological Advancement and Hygienic Standards

The newly inaugurated facility is equipped with world-class packaging machinery that upholds the highest standards of efficiency, hygiene, and product quality. This plant will primarily serve the packaging needs of NCOL’s expanding product range under the ‘Bharat Organics’ brand, including pulses, cereals, spices, sweeteners, and other organic products.

By integrating advanced systems, the facility ensures minimal contamination and maximum preservation of nutritional value, thus maintaining the integrity of certified organic produce. It also features mechanisms to batch-test products against over 245 pesticide residues, offering unmatched transparency and food safety to consumers.

A New Era for Organic Farming Under 'Bharat Organics'

During the ceremony, Dr. Bhutani emphasized the critical role NCOL plays in reshaping India's agricultural landscape. Under the brand Bharat Organics, launched as part of the Ministry’s flagship initiative, NCOL is committed to making organic, healthy food accessible across the nation. With 21 certified organic products already available, the brand is distributed through 200+ SAFAL outlets in the Delhi-NCR region and leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit, and Swiggy.

Dr. Bhutani also highlighted the strategic backing of the Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah. Their vision positions cooperatives at the heart of India's ambition to become the world’s largest organic producer, while ensuring fair pricing and better market access for organic farmers.

Empowering Farmers Through Cooperative Strength

NCOL's cooperative model is fundamentally focused on empowering farmers by offering better price realization and minimizing their dependency on traditional supply chains. NCOL Chairman Shri Meenesh Shah reiterated the commitment to pass the benefits of this initiative directly to member farmers, thereby encouraging a widespread shift to organic farming practices.

"Our approach is rooted in fairness and authenticity," said Shri Shah. "Every product batch under the Bharat Organics label is thoroughly tested, ensuring we offer only the best to consumers while respecting the hard work of our farmers."

Innovation for Consumer Trust

In a notable move towards transparency, NCOL Managing Director Shri Vipul Mittal unveiled a feature on Bharat Organics’ packaging that allows consumers to verify the quality of their purchase. Every package carries a QR code, which when scanned, reveals the pesticide residue test report specific to that batch. This consumer-first innovation supports informed buying decisions and builds public trust in certified organic products.

Shri Mittal also connected this initiative to India's global cooperative leadership, noting that the launch aligns with the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which India is chairing. The packaging proudly displays this emblem, symbolizing India’s proactive stance in promoting cooperative-led sustainable development.

Strategic Partnerships for Nationwide Reach

Mother Dairy, one of India's most trusted food brands, is also partnering with NCOL to distribute Bharat Organics products. Speaking at the event, Mother Dairy MD Shri Manish Bandlish assured full support in making these organic products accessible through their vast retail network. "For five decades, Mother Dairy has stood for purity and trust. We’re proud to carry forward this legacy by supporting Bharat Organics," he added.

NCOL: A Unified National Effort

Formed in 2023 under the aegis of the Ministry of Cooperation, NCOL functions as a centralized body for the aggregation, certification, processing, branding, and marketing of organic products produced by cooperatives across India. The organization embodies the “Whole of Government” approach, working in concert with various ministries to deliver on the national vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation).

Looking Ahead

The inauguration of this Noida facility is not just a leap for NCOL but a significant stride toward realizing the broader national goal of sustainable, inclusive agricultural growth. With strong government backing, technological integration, and cooperative participation, Bharat Organics is poised to redefine how organic products are produced, marketed, and consumed in India.