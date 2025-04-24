Supreme Court to Rule on Transgender Military Ban: Trump's Controversial Order Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to enforce a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. The administration's appeal targets a legal block by a Seattle judge, who ruled the policy potentially violates constitutional rights.

Trump's executive order, issued in January, argues that transgender identity is incompatible with military standards, reversing a previous policy from the Biden administration that allowed transgender service members.

The Pentagon's subsequent guidance disqualifies those with gender dysphoria or who have undergone gender transition, while waivers may be considered individually. Gender dysphoria involves distress over a mismatch between one's gender identity and assigned sex at birth.

