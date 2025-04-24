Supreme Court to Rule on Transgender Military Ban: Trump's Controversial Order Under Scrutiny
The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court approval to enforce a ban on transgender individuals in the military. The Justice Department appeals against a block on this policy, deemed likely unconstitutional. Trump's directive reverses a previous policy allowing transgender troops, arguing gender dysphoria is incompatible with military standards.
The Trump administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to enforce a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. The administration's appeal targets a legal block by a Seattle judge, who ruled the policy potentially violates constitutional rights.
Trump's executive order, issued in January, argues that transgender identity is incompatible with military standards, reversing a previous policy from the Biden administration that allowed transgender service members.
The Pentagon's subsequent guidance disqualifies those with gender dysphoria or who have undergone gender transition, while waivers may be considered individually. Gender dysphoria involves distress over a mismatch between one's gender identity and assigned sex at birth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Challenges State Climate Laws
Supreme Court Denies 26/11 Plotter Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Stay
Supreme Court Approves Jurisdiction Clauses in Employment Contracts
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana
Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Kolkata Protest