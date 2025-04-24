Britain Eases Sanctions to Aid Syrian Reconstruction

The British government has announced plans to lift restrictions on select Syrian sectors, marking a significant policy shift. The move targets financial services and energy production, aiming to facilitate the war-torn nation's rebuilding efforts.

This easing of sanctions, initially imposed during Bashar al-Assad's presidency, signals a strategic maneuver to support Syria's recovery.

The change reflects Britain's evolving approach towards Syria, focusing on reconstruction and economic revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)