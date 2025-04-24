TRAI’s Q4 2024 Report: Strong ARPU Growth, Declining Wireless Base

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its much-anticipated “Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report” for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The report presents an analytical overview of the country’s telecom services, along with Cable TV, DTH, and Radio Broadcasting data, reflecting subtle shifts in consumer behavior, infrastructure growth, and revenue dynamics.

Below is a detailed narrative of the key trends and highlights derived from the executive summary:

Internet & Broadband: Subtle Shifts Amid High Penetration

The total number of internet subscribers in India marginally declined from 971.50 million in September 2024 to 970.16 million in December 2024—a 0.14% dip. Despite this, broadband internet subscriptions rose slightly by 0.06% from 944.39 million to 944.96 million. This marginal growth underscores continued user preference for faster, more reliable services. However, narrowband subscriptions fell significantly from 27.11 million to 25.20 million.

The vast majority—928.96 million out of 970.16 million—are wireless internet users, while 41.21 million subscribe to wired internet services. Rural subscribers account for 406.97 million users, with urban areas hosting 563.19 million.

Internet Penetration Stats:

Total internet subscribers per 100 people: 68.86

Urban areas: 111.64 per 100 people

Rural areas: 44.99 per 100 people

Wireline & Wireless Telephony: Growth and Decline in Tandem

In an interesting trend reversal, wireline subscribers increased by 6.32%, climbing from 36.93 million in September to 39.27 million in December 2024, highlighting a rejuvenated demand, especially in urban hubs. Wireline tele-density also increased from 2.63% to 2.79%, while Y-o-Y growth stood at a significant 23.32%.

Conversely, total telephone subscribers (wireless + wireline) slightly declined from 1,190.66 million to 1,189.92 million. Wireless subscriptions saw a quarterly drop of 0.27%, closing the year at 1,150.66 million, down by 3.07 million users. The overall tele-density slid to 84.45%, indicating slight saturation in mobile connectivity.

Urban vs. Rural Insights:

Urban wireless subscribers: 626.43 million

Rural wireless subscribers: 524.23 million

Urban tele-density: 124.18%

Rural tele-density: 57.96%

Revenue & ARPU Trends: Upward Growth Continues

India’s telecom sector showed encouraging financial growth:

Gross Revenue (GR): ₹96,390 crore (up 5.43% QoQ)

Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR): ₹92,342 crore (up 4.65%)

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR): ₹77,934 crore (up 3.48%)

On a Y-o-Y basis, AGR posted a solid 14.89% increase, signaling healthy sectoral momentum. ARPU for wireless services increased by 5.34% to ₹181.80, while the monthly ARPU for prepaid and postpaid segments were ₹180.91 and ₹191.51, respectively.

Data Usage Trends:

Total wireless data usage: 56,975 PB

Average data per user/month: 21.52 GB

Revenue per GB: ₹9.34

Performance & Quality of Service (QoS)

The TRAI report highlights improved QoS compliance:

Latency (4G/5G): ≤ 75 ms

Packet drop rate (4G/5G): ≤ 3%

Billing complaints resolved within a week: 100%

Call center accessibility: ≥ 95%

Notably, wireline and wireless providers met all major benchmarks, emphasizing enhanced consumer satisfaction and network stability.

Broadcasting & Cable Services: DTH and FM Channels Stable

India’s broadcasting sector remained stable with a few declines:

914 private satellite TV channels were approved by the Ministry of I&B.

362 pay TV channels, including 104 HD and 258 SD, were active as of December 2024.

Pay DTH active subscribers dropped from 59.91 million to 58.22 million.

Private FM radio remained constant with 388 channels across 113 cities.

Community radio stations increased to 529, underlining local content popularity.

FM Radio Ad Revenue:

Increased from ₹423.52 crore to ₹500.11 crore, reflecting a rebound in ad spending.

Snapshot Summary (Q4 2024):

Parameter Value Total Telecom Subscribers 1,189.92 million Internet Subscribers 970.16 million Broadband Subscribers 944.96 million Wireless Subscribers 1,150.66 million Wireline Subscribers 39.27 million Wireless ARPU ₹181.80 Wireless Data Usage/User 21.52 GB/month Gross Revenue (GR) ₹96,390 crore Active DTH Subscribers 58.22 million FM Radio Channels 388 Community Radio Stations 529

Final Observations

TRAI’s report for Q4 2024 paints a picture of a sector in evolution—balancing between saturation in some verticals and revival in others like wireline and broadband. With healthy financials, rising ARPU, and strong quality compliance, the telecom industry continues to be a critical enabler of India’s digital future. However, marginal subscriber declines highlight the need for innovation and deeper rural penetration to sustain long-term growth.

For complete access to the full report, visit: www.trai.gov.in/release-publication/reports/performance-indicators-reports