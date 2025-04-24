Tragic Love Story: A Tale of Desperation and Violence

In a tragic series of events, a man allegedly took his own life after killing his ex-wife in East Delhi's Patparganj. The incident, confirmed by local police on Thursday, unfolded violently.

The victim, Priyanka, was found stabbed and burned in her residence, leaving a community in shock. Authorities identified the perpetrator as Sandeep Kumar, who was seen in CCTV footage entering and exiting the crime scene around the time of her murder.

Priyanka's tumultuous marital history and the background of threats from Sandeep provide a chilling context to this horrendous crime, which culminated in his suicide from a high-rise in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)