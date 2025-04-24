Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: A Tale of Desperation and Violence

A man allegedly killed his ex-wife before committing suicide in East Delhi. Priyanka was found murdered by her ex-husband Sandeep Kumar, who set her on fire after stabbing her. The incident is linked to prior threats over a molestation case involving her daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, a man allegedly took his own life after killing his ex-wife in East Delhi's Patparganj. The incident, confirmed by local police on Thursday, unfolded violently.

The victim, Priyanka, was found stabbed and burned in her residence, leaving a community in shock. Authorities identified the perpetrator as Sandeep Kumar, who was seen in CCTV footage entering and exiting the crime scene around the time of her murder.

Priyanka's tumultuous marital history and the background of threats from Sandeep provide a chilling context to this horrendous crime, which culminated in his suicide from a high-rise in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

