Kyiv and Washington Progress on Minerals Deal Despite Pending Agreement

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced advances in the minerals deal discussions with Washington, although a final agreement remains pending. The two countries recently signed a memorandum as a preliminary move towards developing Ukraine's mineral resources, initiated under U.S. President Donald Trump. Frozen Russian assets also surfaced in broader negotiations.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced on Thursday that discussions between Kyiv and Washington regarding a minerals agreement have made substantial progress, yet no final deal is expected this week.

A memorandum was signed by both sides last week, representing a first move towards developing Ukraine's mineral resources. This initiative, initially promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, has yet to reach a concrete conclusion.

Marchenko noted, after a Ukrainian embassy-hosted event, that unanswered questions remain, which are currently being addressed. He also mentioned that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wants the issue of frozen Russian assets included in the broader negotiations.

