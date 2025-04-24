South Africa and Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Peace in Pretoria Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy jointly reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders emphasized that such a ceasefire is a vital first step towards constructive dialogue and a sustainable peace settlement in the ongoing conflict.

President Ramaphosa, speaking alongside President Zelenskyy during a media briefing on Thursday, declared that South Africa continues to support all inclusive and credible multilateral efforts aimed at bringing the war to an end.

“We call upon all parties, both Russia and Ukraine, to ensure that there is a comprehensive ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire, so that discussions and negotiations can start between the two countries,” Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted that Ukraine had expressed a clear willingness to engage in peace negotiations, stating that Zelenskyy had personally conveyed Ukraine’s openness to a ceasefire without preconditions.

Zelenskyy’s Historic Visit and Urgency of Peace

The occasion marked President Zelenskyy’s first official visit to South Africa, which was cut short due to a fresh overnight assault on Ukraine by Russian forces. Despite the shortened visit, the Ukrainian leader participated in high-level discussions and reiterated his country's readiness for peace—underscoring, however, that Russia must reciprocate for any real progress to be achieved.

“I said that everything depends on Russia's intention and desire because it is in Moscow where they have to make a decision on silence, making relevant orders to the Russian army,” Zelenskyy remarked.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to South Africa for its balanced and inclusive approach to the crisis, and left his Foreign Minister behind to continue attending all pre-arranged diplomatic engagements.

Historical Context and Peace Diplomacy

President Ramaphosa contextualized South Africa’s role by reflecting on its own journey from apartheid to democracy, asserting that peaceful dialogue has consistently proven to be more powerful than warfare.

“If there is one thing that our history has taught us, it is that diplomacy and dialogue are more powerful than any weapon,” he said.

This approach is part of South Africa’s continued engagement in the African Peace Initiative, which previously brought African leaders to Kyiv and Moscow in June 2023 to present a 10-point peace plan to both sides. South Africa has also been an active participant in the Ukraine Peace Formula framework.

International Coordination and Key Conversations

During the press briefing, Ramaphosa also disclosed that he had held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier that day. The two leaders agreed on the urgent need to end the conflict to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe and expressed a desire to strengthen U.S.-South African ties.

“We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible… President Trump and I also agreed to meet soon to address this and other issues related to our bilateral relationship,” Ramaphosa revealed.

In addition, the South African President had a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week, during which both leaders agreed to continue working together towards a peaceful resolution.

A Path Forward Amid Persistent Challenges

While Ukraine’s willingness to declare a ceasefire was recognized as a major step forward, President Ramaphosa also noted that real progress hinges on reciprocal moves by Russia. Addressing speculation around territorial concessions, Ramaphosa clarified that discussions should focus on the present momentum towards ceasefire rather than hypothetical outcomes.

“An unconditional ceasefire sets a very good and positive tone for negotiations to commence. It is a confidence-building measure that should be a key ingredient in a negotiation process,” he stated.

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, the stakes for both regional and global stability remain high. The Pretoria talks, though impacted by urgent events in Ukraine, reaffirmed the critical role of international mediation and Africa’s growing voice in global peace initiatives.