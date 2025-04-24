Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Ukraine's Sovereignty in Peace Talks

The United States is set to demand that Russia acknowledge Ukraine's sovereignty over its military and defense sectors as part of peace negotiations. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will reportedly address this issue in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:18 IST
The United States is poised to insist that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to maintain its own military and defense industry. This demand is expected to be a key condition in the ongoing peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, as reported by Bloomberg News.

According to individuals close to the matter, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to bring up this significant issue in the next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This move signals Washington's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and defense capabilities.

The U.S. position underscores the broader geopolitical tensions between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, with potential implications for regional stability. The outcome of these negotiations could shape the future of international relations in Eastern Europe.

