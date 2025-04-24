Honoring the Fallen: A Judicial Stand Against Terrorism

In a solemn tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Madhya Pradesh High Court held a statewide two-minute silence. The gesture was observed at its principal seat in Jabalpur, as well as circuit benches in Indore and Gwalior, alongside district courts across the state.

The attack, which occurred near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals and left many others injured. On Thursday, Chief Justice S K Kait, judges, judicial officers, members of the Bar, and others gathered in silence from 10.30 am as a mark of respect.

The High Court emphasized the observance as not merely symbolic, but a declaration of their unwavering commitment to peace and justice. It underscored the judiciary's opposition to terrorism and its dedication to upholding constitutional ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)