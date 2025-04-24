Trio Arrested in Faridabad Stabbing Incident: Clash Turns Fatal

Faridabad police have arrested three young men in connection with the fatal stabbing of a person, which took place within the Dabua police station limits. Identifying the accused as Govinda, Deepak, and Pawan, police revealed their origins in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, respectively.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on April 22 near Gazipur Mandi when a disagreement between the accused and Rahul, along with his uncle, Mithun, took a violent turn. What began as an altercation escalated, resulting in Pawan allegedly stabbing Mithun, who eventually succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.

The investigation suggested that the motive behind the crime was to establish dominance and instill fear within the Dabua colony. Following their arrest, the accused appeared in city court, where they were remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)