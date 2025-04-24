High-Level Security Briefing Following Pahalgam Attack Sparks Strong Response
Top security officers met to discuss the national security situation after the Pahalgam attack which resulted in 26 deaths. Following a nod from Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and called for heightened security vigilance against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India's top security officers assembled at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday. Key figures such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and R&AW chief Ravi Sinha were in attendance.
While the specific subjects of the meeting remain undisclosed, the gathering followed a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government utilizes this opportunity to announce stronger measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and increasing border vigilance.
In Madhubani on Thursday, Modi emphasized that India will identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attack, signaling a firm stance against terrorism. An all-party meeting later in the day highlighted a unified front as leaders called for decisive action while discussing security lapses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Champions Preservation of Jain Heritage at Navkar Mahamantra Divas
Trade War Turmoil: Commodities and Markets in Crisis
PM Modi's Call for Unity Through Jain Navkar Mantra
PM Modi Leads Navkar Mahamantra Chant for Unity and Peace
PM Modi Celebrates Navkar Mahamantra Divas: A Journey of Inner Peace and Unity