High-Level Security Briefing Following Pahalgam Attack Sparks Strong Response

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India's top security officers assembled at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday. Key figures such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and R&AW chief Ravi Sinha were in attendance.

While the specific subjects of the meeting remain undisclosed, the gathering followed a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government utilizes this opportunity to announce stronger measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and increasing border vigilance.

In Madhubani on Thursday, Modi emphasized that India will identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attack, signaling a firm stance against terrorism. An all-party meeting later in the day highlighted a unified front as leaders called for decisive action while discussing security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)