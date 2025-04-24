Left Menu

High-Level Security Briefing Following Pahalgam Attack Sparks Strong Response

Top security officers met to discuss the national security situation after the Pahalgam attack which resulted in 26 deaths. Following a nod from Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and called for heightened security vigilance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:15 IST
High-Level Security Briefing Following Pahalgam Attack Sparks Strong Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India's top security officers assembled at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday. Key figures such as Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and R&AW chief Ravi Sinha were in attendance.

While the specific subjects of the meeting remain undisclosed, the gathering followed a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government utilizes this opportunity to announce stronger measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and increasing border vigilance.

In Madhubani on Thursday, Modi emphasized that India will identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attack, signaling a firm stance against terrorism. An all-party meeting later in the day highlighted a unified front as leaders called for decisive action while discussing security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

