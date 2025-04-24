Political Drama as Rajasthan Leader Arrested Amidst Allegations
Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. His detention has been criticized by former CM Ashok Gehlot as a political vendetta, claiming it's an effort to emotionally manipulate Joshi.
The Enforcement Directorate took Congress leader Mahesh Joshi into custody, in relation to a money laundering case linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This move follows an extensive probe by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged irregularities in the initiative.
Previously serving as the minister under the Ashok Gehlot government, Joshi now faces four days in ED custody. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot labeled the arrest as a 'political vendetta,' accusing the ED of being manipulated by the BJP.
This marks the fifth arrest in the ongoing investigation by ED, highlighting intricate ties among local businesses and officials, with allegations of bribery, tender malpractices, and procurement fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
