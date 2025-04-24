Left Menu

Political Drama as Rajasthan Leader Arrested Amidst Allegations

Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. His detention has been criticized by former CM Ashok Gehlot as a political vendetta, claiming it's an effort to emotionally manipulate Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:34 IST
Political Drama as Rajasthan Leader Arrested Amidst Allegations
Mahesh Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate took Congress leader Mahesh Joshi into custody, in relation to a money laundering case linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This move follows an extensive probe by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged irregularities in the initiative.

Previously serving as the minister under the Ashok Gehlot government, Joshi now faces four days in ED custody. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot labeled the arrest as a 'political vendetta,' accusing the ED of being manipulated by the BJP.

This marks the fifth arrest in the ongoing investigation by ED, highlighting intricate ties among local businesses and officials, with allegations of bribery, tender malpractices, and procurement fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025