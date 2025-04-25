China May Lift Tariffs on Key U.S. Imports

In a significant development, China's government is reportedly considering the suspension of a steep 125% tariff on specific U.S. imports. This decision could mark a pivotal shift in trade relations between the two superpowers.

According to Bloomberg News, the potential tariff exemptions would apply to key commodities such as medical equipment and industrial chemicals like ethane. Such a move may signal a strategic attempt by Chinese authorities to balance public health needs and industrial demands.

The report, which cites individuals with direct knowledge, suggests that these tariff suspensions are under active consideration, possibly paving the way for improved economic ties amid ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)