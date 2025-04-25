Left Menu

China May Lift Tariffs on Key U.S. Imports

China's government is contemplating the suspension of a 125% tariff on certain U.S. imports, according to Bloomberg News. This move targets medical equipment and some industrial chemicals like ethane. The action indicates a potential softening in trade relations between the two economic giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, China's government is reportedly considering the suspension of a steep 125% tariff on specific U.S. imports. This decision could mark a pivotal shift in trade relations between the two superpowers.

According to Bloomberg News, the potential tariff exemptions would apply to key commodities such as medical equipment and industrial chemicals like ethane. Such a move may signal a strategic attempt by Chinese authorities to balance public health needs and industrial demands.

The report, which cites individuals with direct knowledge, suggests that these tariff suspensions are under active consideration, possibly paving the way for improved economic ties amid ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

