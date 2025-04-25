Man Arrested for Supporting Terror Attack on Social Media

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for allegedly endorsing the Pahalgam terror attack via social media, according to an officer's statement on Friday.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, reported that special cell officers conducted a raid at Simon Shylla's residence, confiscating two mobile phones. A case has been filed at the Lumdiengjri police station.

Shylla, who resides in Umlyngka town, was taken into custody after posting comments deemed anti-national in a social media video, which reportedly supported terrorist activities. He is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)