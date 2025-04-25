Man Arrested for Supporting Terror Attack on Social Media
A 30-year-old man named Simon Shylla was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills for allegedly praising the Pahalgam terror attack on social media. Authorities raided his home, seized mobile devices, and have registered a case against him. Shylla will be presented in court shortly.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for allegedly endorsing the Pahalgam terror attack via social media, according to an officer's statement on Friday.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, reported that special cell officers conducted a raid at Simon Shylla's residence, confiscating two mobile phones. A case has been filed at the Lumdiengjri police station.
Shylla, who resides in Umlyngka town, was taken into custody after posting comments deemed anti-national in a social media video, which reportedly supported terrorist activities. He is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand
Odisha Fake Currency Bust: Two Arrests, International Links Suspected
Tragic Childbirth Death Sparks Arrests in Kerala
Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Exam Scandal: Officer Arrested for Impersonation
Teen's Unusual Arrest Over Window Urination Incident