Overnight Drone Assault: Russia Strikes Ukraine with 103 UAVs

In an aggressive move, Russia launched 103 drones in an overnight operation directed at Ukraine, as reported by Ukraine's air force on Friday.

Despite the onslaught, effective measures by air defense units led to the downing of 41 drones, while an additional 40 were redirected thanks to electronic warfare capabilities.

The offensive inflicted damage within the Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to local sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)