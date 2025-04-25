Overnight Drone Assault: Russia Strikes Ukraine with 103 UAVs
In a significant overnight offensive, Russia deployed 103 drones targeting various regions in Ukraine, according to Ukraine's air force. Despite the scale of the attack, air defense units successfully downed 41 drones and redirected 40 using electronic warfare. The strikes resulted in damage across five Ukrainian regions.
Despite the onslaught, effective measures by air defense units led to the downing of 41 drones, while an additional 40 were redirected thanks to electronic warfare capabilities.
The offensive inflicted damage within the Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to local sources.
