Navy Personnel Involved in Agniveer Recruitment Scam Arrested
Odisha Police arrested two Navy personnel and a retired officer in Khurda for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants. The scam involved false promises of job assistance. Investigations continue, with further suspects pursued and multiple bank accounts frozen.
In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have apprehended two serving Navy personnel and a retired officer in Khurda district. The arrests follow accusations of extorting money from aspirants during a Navy recruitment drive, as confirmed by an officer on Friday.
The individuals, Satyam Chahar from INS Kesari, Vinay Kumar Ray of INS Chilika, alongside retired officer Bhoosan, were implicated in the scam. This operation came to light after Lieutenant Commander Adwitiya Singh lodged a complaint at Balugaon police station.
Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath revealed that the suspects deceived aspirants with promises of aiding in various recruitment processes. While investigations have already led to the freezing of 12 bank accounts, efforts continue to dismantle the network and apprehend additional suspects.
