Navy Personnel Involved in Agniveer Recruitment Scam Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have apprehended two serving Navy personnel and a retired officer in Khurda district. The arrests follow accusations of extorting money from aspirants during a Navy recruitment drive, as confirmed by an officer on Friday.

The individuals, Satyam Chahar from INS Kesari, Vinay Kumar Ray of INS Chilika, alongside retired officer Bhoosan, were implicated in the scam. This operation came to light after Lieutenant Commander Adwitiya Singh lodged a complaint at Balugaon police station.

Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath revealed that the suspects deceived aspirants with promises of aiding in various recruitment processes. While investigations have already led to the freezing of 12 bank accounts, efforts continue to dismantle the network and apprehend additional suspects.

