Supreme Court Reprimands Rahul Gandhi Over Savarkar Comments

The Supreme Court scolded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his critical comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, stating that disrespect to freedom fighters should not be tolerated.

While the court stayed the criminal proceedings against Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, it cautioned him about making such comments again.

The court issued notices to both the complainant, Nripendra Pandey, and the Uttar Pradesh government, requesting their responses to Gandhi's plea challenging the summonses issued by the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)