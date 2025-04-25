Supreme Court Reprimands Rahul Gandhi Over Savarkar Comments
The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, cautioning against disrespecting freedom fighters. The court stayed ongoing criminal proceedings in Uttar Pradesh but warned Gandhi to refrain from similar comments in the future. Notices were issued to the complainant and Uttar Pradesh government for their responses.
The Supreme Court scolded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his critical comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, stating that disrespect to freedom fighters should not be tolerated.
While the court stayed the criminal proceedings against Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, it cautioned him about making such comments again.
The court issued notices to both the complainant, Nripendra Pandey, and the Uttar Pradesh government, requesting their responses to Gandhi's plea challenging the summonses issued by the Allahabad High Court.
