High Court Criticizes Government Over Non-Compliance in Custodial Death Case
The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra's government for failing to file FIRs against five policemen related to Akshay Shinde's custodial death, despite previous court orders. The court threatened criminal contempt proceedings if non-compliance persists and highlighted the government's obligation to heed judicial directives per the Lalita Kumari ruling.
- Country:
- India
A sharp criticism came from the Bombay High Court directed at the Maharashtra government for not filing FIRs against five policemen involved in Akshay Shinde's custodial death, a move required by previous court mandates.
The bench, consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, expressed concerns over the blatant violation of its orders, emphasizing the potential for criminal contempt proceedings if compliance was not achieved promptly.
Highlighting the Supreme Court's directives in the Lalita Kumari case, the court insisted on adherence to the rule of law regarding FIRs when offences are prima facie disclosed. The court had previously instructed the formation of an SIT and the transfer of case documents to police authority Lakhmi Gautam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyrgyz Republic Advances Tax Reform Amid Rising Compliance Costs, World Bank Reports
Green Tribunal Calls for Compliance: Paint Factory Fire Compensation
Quantique Metadata Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Ensuring Privacy and Security
Court Blocks Trump Administration on Deportation Compliance
Cambodia's Compliance with the One China Principle Garners Praise