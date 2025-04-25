High Court Criticizes Government Over Non-Compliance in Custodial Death Case

A sharp criticism came from the Bombay High Court directed at the Maharashtra government for not filing FIRs against five policemen involved in Akshay Shinde's custodial death, a move required by previous court mandates.

The bench, consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, expressed concerns over the blatant violation of its orders, emphasizing the potential for criminal contempt proceedings if compliance was not achieved promptly.

Highlighting the Supreme Court's directives in the Lalita Kumari case, the court insisted on adherence to the rule of law regarding FIRs when offences are prima facie disclosed. The court had previously instructed the formation of an SIT and the transfer of case documents to police authority Lakhmi Gautam.

(With inputs from agencies.)