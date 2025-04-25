Left Menu

Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale's Defiant Stand Amid Salary Attachment

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale vows to continue his legal battle despite the Delhi High Court's order to attach 75% of his salary in a defamation case involving former diplomat Lakshmi Puri. Gokhale, aligned with Mamata Banerjee's party, intends to appeal against the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:18 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale is determined to persist in his legal fight following the Delhi High Court's ruling to seize 75% of his salary. This decision comes as a consequence of a defamation suit brought by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

Gokhale, known for his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, stated he would fight even harder after the court's decision. He issued a brief statement, underscoring his resolve to challenge the verdict in higher court.

According to court details, Gokhale's salary will be attached until he deposits Rs 50 lakh, the amount ordered by the court in relation to defamation allegations he made concerning Puri's financial transactions involving a Geneva apartment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

