Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo: A Diplomatic Dilemma

India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, citing Pakistan's violations and cross-border terrorism. A crucial meeting, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will discuss the future of the treaty. The decision follows a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, citing violations of the treaty and cross-border terrorism. This decision comes amid escalating tensions after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to convene a high-level meeting on Friday to deliberate on the future course of action regarding the treaty, which has governed water distribution between the two nations for more than six decades. The meeting will include Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil and key ministry officials.

The treaty, originally brokered by the World Bank, had allocated water rights between India and Pakistan, with specific provisions for usage of eastern and western rivers. However, India's communication highlighted security issues and demographic changes as reasons for re-evaluation, while Pakistan warned against any reduction in water flow as an 'act of war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

