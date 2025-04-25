Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh as Muslim Community Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh protested against the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding strict action against perpetrators. Demonstrations involved anti-Pakistan slogans, burning effigies of terrorism, and pleas for government intervention. The incidents in Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda highlighted a call for national unity and stronger anti-terror measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:08 IST
Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh as Muslim Community Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wearing black armbands, members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh took to the streets after Friday prayers to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and demand strict action against the assailants responsible for the massacre.

Protests erupted in Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda, where protesters chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, burned effigies representing terrorism, and urged the government to pursue strong diplomatic and military responses to Islamabad. The attack by heavily armed terrorists at a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir on April 22 claimed at least 26 lives, leaving the nation in shock.

In public demonstrations, placards displaying messages such as 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' were held high, with voices unified in a call for peace and an end to terrorism. Protesters called upon the government to catch and execute those responsible, seeking revenge for what was described as a crime against humanity and a threat to national unity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025