Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh as Muslim Community Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Wearing black armbands, members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh took to the streets after Friday prayers to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and demand strict action against the assailants responsible for the massacre.

Protests erupted in Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda, where protesters chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, burned effigies representing terrorism, and urged the government to pursue strong diplomatic and military responses to Islamabad. The attack by heavily armed terrorists at a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir on April 22 claimed at least 26 lives, leaving the nation in shock.

In public demonstrations, placards displaying messages such as 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' were held high, with voices unified in a call for peace and an end to terrorism. Protesters called upon the government to catch and execute those responsible, seeking revenge for what was described as a crime against humanity and a threat to national unity and development.

