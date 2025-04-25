SASSA Calls on SRD Grant Applicants to Complete Identity Verification Promptly

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued an urgent call to all beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant program to complete their identity verification as soon as they are prompted to do so. This appeal comes amid increasing concerns over fraudulent activities and administrative delays that are affecting timely disbursement of grants.

The identity verification process is a critical component of SASSA’s measures to prevent fraud and ensure that grants are paid to the rightful recipients. In a statement released on Friday, Senzeni Ngubeni, SASSA Mpumalanga spokesperson, emphasized the importance of the process and urged compliance from all beneficiaries.

“There is no shortcut. All beneficiaries that are required to go through this process must do it to avoid delays and disappointment of not receiving the grant,” Ngubeni stated.

Why Verification Is Necessary

The most common reason for a beneficiary receiving an "identity verification" status message is suspicion of fraudulent activity, or discrepancies in personal information such as contact or banking details. SASSA uses this flag to prompt beneficiaries to validate their identity before funds can be released.

Ngubeni assured applicants that the verification procedure is standard and not a cause for panic. “Beneficiaries who have this status must not panic but verify at their SASSA local offices or log in to the website http://srd.sassa.gov.za. During this process, the clients will receive a link via SMS and it must be attended to within 72 hours,” he said.

Failure to respond within the designated time frame may result in delays or temporary suspension of the grant payment.

How to Verify Your Identity

There are two main ways for beneficiaries to verify their identity:

Online Verification: Visit the official SRD grant website: http://srd.sassa.gov.za

Wait for an SMS containing a verification link.

Complete the process within 72 hours of receiving the SMS. Visit a SASSA Office: Bring your ID and relevant personal details.

A SASSA officer will guide you through the verification steps.

Beneficiaries are advised not to share personal information or request help from strangers, as this could lead to identity theft or fraud.

Who Qualifies for the SRD Grant?

To be eligible for the SRD grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a South African citizen , permanent resident , or refugee registered with Home Affairs.

Be 18 years or older .

Be currently unemployed .

Not receiving any other form of social grant .

Not residing in a government-funded or subsidized institution.

SASSA encourages all applicants to use its online platforms to minimize congestion at physical offices and to improve efficiency in grant processing.

SASSA Support Channels

For any questions or additional support, beneficiaries can use the following official channels:

Toll-Free Call Centre: 0800 60 10 11 (Monday to Friday, during working hours)

WhatsApp Line: 082 046 8553

Both platforms are available to assist with status checks, application support, and verification guidance.

Protect Your Grant

SASSA reminds all beneficiaries to safeguard their personal information. Never disclose your ID number, cellphone number, or bank account details to strangers or third-party “helpers.” Official verification and communication from SASSA will always come via trusted channels.

As the SRD grant continues to provide vital support to vulnerable individuals, SASSA reaffirms its commitment to transparency, security, and accessibility for all who qualify.