Left Menu

Highway Showdown: Noida Police Nab Gangster

A gangster named Anil Kumar was arrested in Noida following an encounter on the FNG Expressway. Wanted for multiple offenses, Kumar was apprehended after a police shootout, receiving a leg injury. He carried a Rs 15,000 reward and was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:25 IST
Highway Showdown: Noida Police Nab Gangster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gangster was captured on the FNG Expressway in Noida after a dramatic police encounter, officials revealed on Friday.

Anil Kumar, 23, sought for various criminal offenses including the Gangster Act and Arms Act, was caught amidst a shootout. He had a Rs 15,000 bounty for his capture.

The suspect fired at officers when confronted but was subdued by police return fire, sustaining a leg injury. Kumar, originally from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had a country-made pistol and ammunition at the time of arrest and is currently under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025