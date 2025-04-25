Highway Showdown: Noida Police Nab Gangster

A notorious gangster was captured on the FNG Expressway in Noida after a dramatic police encounter, officials revealed on Friday.

Anil Kumar, 23, sought for various criminal offenses including the Gangster Act and Arms Act, was caught amidst a shootout. He had a Rs 15,000 bounty for his capture.

The suspect fired at officers when confronted but was subdued by police return fire, sustaining a leg injury. Kumar, originally from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had a country-made pistol and ammunition at the time of arrest and is currently under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)