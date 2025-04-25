India Tightens Water Grip Amidst Diplomatic Strain
In response to a militant attack, India aims to halt any water flow to Pakistan from the Indus river. This decision by Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil suspends a critical water-sharing treaty, as tensions rise between the neighboring countries over recent violence in Kashmir.
India has decided to implement stringent measures preventing water from flowing to Pakistan, a crucial decision announced by Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil on Friday. This move follows a militant assault that claimed 26 lives in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
As tensions escalate, India has suspended a significant river water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. This suspension emerges as a response to the tragic events, affecting the diplomatic dynamics between the two nations.
Minister Paatil emphasized on social media the determination to prevent even a single drop of the Indus river's water from reaching Pakistan, highlighting the serious diplomatic and environmental implications of this decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
