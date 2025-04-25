Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Woman in Locked Room

A 40-year-old woman, Krishna Devi, was found dead in a locked room under suspicious circumstances. Police discovered her body wrapped in a blanket with a foul odor. She had been living with a man named Imran in a rented house. Both Imran and his uncle are currently missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:36 IST
In a chilling discovery in Elaichipur village, authorities found a 40-year-old woman dead under suspicious circumstances in a locked room. The foul smell detected by neighbors prompted police intervention, leading to the discovery of Krishna Devi's lifeless body wrapped in a blanket.

Reports indicate that Krishna Devi had been residing with a man named Imran for the past two and a half years. She had remarried and moved away from her children after the death of her first husband. Imran and his uncle, who shared the residence, have since gone missing and are considered absconding by police.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation, looking into all possible angles, as Devi's body has been sent for autopsy. A letter dating back to October 2022, accusing her elder son of harassment, was also found among her belongings, adding another layer to this perplexing case.

