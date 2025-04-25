Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption: Former Rajasthan Minister in the Spotlight

Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly accepting bribes from Jal Jeevan Mission contractors. The ED's investigation links him to a money-laundering case involving tampered tender processes. Joshi denies the allegations, dismissing the charges as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:52 IST
Allegations of Corruption: Former Rajasthan Minister in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has accused former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi of corruption, charging him with taking 2-3 percent of tender amounts as bribes from contractors involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The 70-year-old Congress leader, arrested following an extensive interrogation in Jaipur, is accused of collaborating with associates to manipulate PHED tenders for personal gain.

Amid allegations of receiving undue benefits, Joshi strongly refutes any misconduct, labeling the accusations as politically charged. The ED's case traces back to an FIR by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, implicating other company proprietors in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025