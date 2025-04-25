Allegations of Corruption: Former Rajasthan Minister in the Spotlight

The Enforcement Directorate has accused former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi of corruption, charging him with taking 2-3 percent of tender amounts as bribes from contractors involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The 70-year-old Congress leader, arrested following an extensive interrogation in Jaipur, is accused of collaborating with associates to manipulate PHED tenders for personal gain.

Amid allegations of receiving undue benefits, Joshi strongly refutes any misconduct, labeling the accusations as politically charged. The ED's case traces back to an FIR by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, implicating other company proprietors in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)